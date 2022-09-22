Murray and Ilya Samsonov will split netminding duties early in the 2022-23 season, reports the "a href="https://www.thestar.com/sports/leafs/2022/09/21/leafs-gm-kyle-dubas-is-betting-that-matt-murray-and-ilya-samsonov-are-the-answer-to-the-clubs-goaltending-problems.html">Toronto Star.

"As to the workload for both goalies, both have shown they can carry the load, and we need to get them both up and running, and it will be difficult to do that if one is playing all the games and the other is sitting," general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday. Murray will need to get off to a strong start -- fans in the Big Smoke have been outraged by Jack Campbell's departure and the substitution of a two-time Cup winner coming off a 5-12-2 record and .906 save percentage. And two seasons of sub-.900 save percentages. Murray and Samsonov must be handcuffed in upcoming drafts -- Toronto is going to put up a lot of wins and score a lot of goals. Their tandem is worth the risk.