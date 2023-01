Murray (ankle) will undergo further testing after he suffered an injury during warmups for Friday's game against Ottawa.

The Maple Leafs play Sunday against Washington and they will have to recall a goaltender from the minors if Murray is unable to backup Ilya Samsonov, who is getting the start. Murray has an 11-5-2 record, as well as a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.