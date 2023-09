Murray (undisclosed) needs "significant surgery," Leafs GM Brad Treliving told Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun on Wednesday.

There's no timetable for Murray's return, but he's on the long-term injured reserve list. He had a 14-8-2 record, 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage in 26 contests in 2022-23. With Murray unavailable, Joseph Woll is projected to enter the campaign as Ilya Samsonov's backup.