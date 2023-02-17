Murray (ankle) was getting some ice time before practice Friday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Murray has been out three weeks and is still not ready to return. He is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage, and he has been much better on the road, 7-4-1 with a 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage, than at home, where he is 4-1-0 with a 3.14 GAA and .888 save percentage.
