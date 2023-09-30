Knies scored a shorthanded goal in a preseason contest against Montreal on Friday.

Knies showed off a dimension in his game that perhaps wasn't showcased before. His hustle on the penalty kill was outstanding, and he could have had a couple more goals there if the puck had bounced the right way. Knies continues to show why he deserves a top-six gig. He's smart and poised on both sides of the puck, has a great motor and uses his body to hold off opponents while protecting the puck.