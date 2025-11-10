Knies notched two assists, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Knies saw a six-game point streak ended versus the Bruins on Saturday, but he bounced back quickly. The 23-year-old winger continues to bring both scoring and physical play in a top-six role this season. He's up to five goals, 15 helpers, 33 shots on net, 40 hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating across 16 appearances. He had a career-high 58 points in 78 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but he should shatter that mark if he stays on his current pace.