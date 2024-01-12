Knies (knee) picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 OT loss to the Islanders.

Thankfully, he was no worse for wear after twisting his knee at practice. Knies has an assist in two consecutive games. He has shown bursts of impressive effort this season, but he hasn't been able to convert that to consistent offense. Knies has one goal in his last 11 games. And in his last 16 games since the start of Dec, Knies has just six points, including two goals. His future is bright, but he's a tough fantasy play in single-year formats right now.