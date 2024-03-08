Knies, who exited Thursday's game due to an undisclosed injury, has been recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday and is expected to play Saturday versus Montreal, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.
Knies was briefly sent to the minors Friday in a paper transaction. He has 11 goals, 26 points, 33 PIM and 127 hits in 61 NHL outings in 2023-24.
