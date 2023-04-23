Knies picked up an assist in 19:15 of ice time in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

The kid hasn't been overwhelmed in making the jump from the NCAA to the NHL playoffs. In fact, Knies may have been the best Leaf on the ice Saturday. His speed and strength were on display on every shift, and he spent most of the game on the top lines. Remember Knies' name next draft -- he could vie for the Calder trophy next season, especially if he gets a permanent gig in the top six. And that's even with Connor Bedard headed to the NHL. Look at what a top-six role did for Michael Bunting as a rookie.