Knies (upper body) might be available for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Knies skated on the first power-play unit and top line during Friday's practice, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. The 22-year-old forward has missed the Maple Leafs' past two games due to the injury. He has eight goals and 12 points in 20 appearances in 2024-25.