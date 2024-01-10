Knies (leg) has not been ruled out against the Islanders on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Knies appears to have avoided a serious injury after being helped off the ice at practice Wednesday. If he suits up versus New York, the 21-year-old Arizona native should maintain his place on the top line with Auston Matthews. Despite that plum assignment, Knies remains stuck in a six-game goalless streak during which he recorded a mere seven shots.