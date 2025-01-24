Knies (upper body) was labeled day-to-day by head coach Craig Berube but doesn't have a clear timeline to return, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Friday.
Knies should probably be considered a long shot to play in Saturday's matchup with Ottawa at this point. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old winger managed four points over his last three outings while averaging 17:24 of ice time. With Knies on the shelf, Bobby McMann looks poised to take a first-line role alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Injured Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Massive three-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Three-game, five-goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Scores again Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Five-point outburst includes hattie•