Knies scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Knies has six points over his last five outings. The 22-year-old's tally ended a five-game goal drought, and it was the game-winner. For the season, the winger has 26 goals (five game-winners), 51 points, 133 shots on net, 174 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 71 appearances. He continues to serve as a power winger on the Maple Leafs' top line.