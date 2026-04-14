Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Ending season with whimper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies put up two assists Monday in a 6-5 loss to Dallas.
Knies had gone three games without a point, and aside from a four-point outburst a week ago, he had just five points (three goals, two assists) in his previous 12 games dating back to March 17. Knies is a franchise cornerstone, but he doesn't have the ability to lift the team into success. Overall, he has 66 points (23 goals, 43 assists) and 139 shots in 78 games this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Big four-point explosion•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Finds twine on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Two goals and new career point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Deposits empty-netter Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Second four-point game in NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Puts away goal•