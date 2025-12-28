Knies scored twice and added an assist in a 7-5 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

He fired six shots and laid three hits. Knies' first goal came on the power play in the first period; it ended a nine-game goal drought. His second came early in the third period to put Toronto up 6-4, and it stood as the winner. Knies played a big, aggressive game, which is exactly what he needs to do to succeed. Overall, he's still hovering around a point-per-game pace (33, including 24 assists, in 34 games).