Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Ends nine-game goal drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies scored twice and added an assist in a 7-5 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
He fired six shots and laid three hits. Knies' first goal came on the power play in the first period; it ended a nine-game goal drought. His second came early in the third period to put Toronto up 6-4, and it stood as the winner. Knies played a big, aggressive game, which is exactly what he needs to do to succeed. Overall, he's still hovering around a point-per-game pace (33, including 24 assists, in 34 games).
