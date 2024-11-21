Knies (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Knies was injured on a Zach Whitecloud hit in the second period. The 22-year-old Knies had two goals and three assists over his previous six games before being held scoreless prior to his exit Wednesday. An update on his status should be available prior to the Maple Leafs' next game Sunday versus Utah.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Gets gift goal in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Pockets helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Growth in game on full display•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Five goals in last six games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Stays warm with goal•