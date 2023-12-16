Knies (illness) will likely rejoin the Leafs on Saturday against Pittsburgh, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Knies had missed Toronto's last two games with an illness, but it appears he's on track to return Saturday against the Penguins. He has six goals and 11 points through 25 games this season. The 21-year-old rookie will likely return to a top-line role alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander.