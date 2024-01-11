Knies (knee) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

There was plenty of concern when Knies needed help off the ice at practice Wednesday, but he only twisted his knee. Knies is seeing first-line action, alongside Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, but he is not seeing very much power-play time, playing a total of 2:40 in his last 10 games. Knies has eight goals, seven assists, 63 hits and 52 shots on goal in 36 games this season.