Knies scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

He tipped a Mitch Marner shot past Ville Husso early in the third period to tie the game 2-2. It was Knies' first goal in six games. He's flirting with a 30-goal, 50-point pace this season, although we'd like to see his shooting percentage slowly stabilize. Knies has been successful on 22.9 percent of his shots, but he fired at 13.0 percent in his rookie season. You need to be good to be lucky, but even that runs out.