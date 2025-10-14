Knies had a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

Knies redirected a pass from Bobby McMann off his skate at the top of the crease and past Cam Talbot. It was Knies' first goal of the season and third point (three games). It's only a matter of time before Knies and linemates Auston Matthews and McMann, who moved up the lineup over the game, explode offensively. Those 58 points (29 goals, 29 helpers) from last year may look small in comparison.