Knies picked up an assist Thursday in a 6-5 win over the Jets.

The assist extended his personal five-game, seven-point streak (four goals, three assists). He has 16 shots on the streak. Knies has 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 37 games this season. He has put a rough patch (one assist in eight games) early in December behind him. When you strip that stretch out, Knies has a remarkable 35 points in 29 games. The breakout is real.