Knies scored a goal in a 4-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Knies has goals in three straight games (four goals) and is on a four-game, six-point scoring streak. He also picked up seven PIM, including a rare five-minute major in a fight with Nico Hischier. Knies has 11 goals, 24 assists, 15 PIM, 90 hits and 79 shots in 36 games this season.