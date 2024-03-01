Knies scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Arizona.
It was an easy tap-in to open the scoring. Mitchell Marner stole a puck at the defensive blue line and took off on a breakaway, only to leave a between-the-legs drop pass for Knies who tapped it in from the top of the goal crease. Knies has 11 goals and 26 points in 57 games this season. Yes, more was expected from the rookie this year, but he's just one season removed from the NCAA, and his future is very bright.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Snaps 17-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Could still play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Injured at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Goals few and far between•