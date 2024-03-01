Knies scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Arizona.

It was an easy tap-in to open the scoring. Mitchell Marner stole a puck at the defensive blue line and took off on a breakaway, only to leave a between-the-legs drop pass for Knies who tapped it in from the top of the goal crease. Knies has 11 goals and 26 points in 57 games this season. Yes, more was expected from the rookie this year, but he's just one season removed from the NCAA, and his future is very bright.