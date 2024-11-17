Knies scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

Evan Bouchard attempted a breakout pass from deep in his zone and fired a perfect gift to Knies in the slot, who wired the puck past a stunned Stuart Skinner. He has a point in each of his last two games, and five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games. We'd like to see Knies shoot a bit more -- he has just six shots in his last six games, and that will catch up to a guy, especially one with an abnormally-high 22.2 percent shooting rate.