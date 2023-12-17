Knies scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Knies missed two games due to illness, but looked none the worse for wear when he roared in on Tristan Jarry early in the first frame, held off a defender and lifted a backhand over the netminder's glove from the top of the crease. He fought Pens defender John Ludvig in the first and had an assist on Max Domi's second period goal to complete his Gordie Howe hat trick. Knies is tied for fifth on the NHL rookie goal list, with seven tallies, and he currently on a 40-point pace.