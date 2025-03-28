Knies logged two power-play assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

This was Knies' second two-assist game in a row, as well as his third multi-point outing in March. The 22-year-old has racked up three goals and eight assists over 13 contests this month. Knies continues to thrive on the top power-play unit, and he's up to 49 points (14 on the power play), 126 shots, 166 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 68 appearances this season.