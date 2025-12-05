Knies had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

His goal was a highlight reel snipe. Knies poked the puck away from Shayne Gostisbehere at the Canes' offensive blue line and kept possession after the defender mauled him to the ice at Toronto's offensive blue line. He then fended off Sebastian Aho near the right hash marks before flipping a backhand over Frederik Andersen's glove. Knies' goal came early in the second period, and it made the score 3-1. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last seven games (17 shots) and 28 points, including seven goals, in 24 games. Knies currently sits third on the team scoring list behind William Nylander and John Tavares.