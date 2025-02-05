Knies had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.
He has two consecutive two-point games under his belt and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last five games. Knies hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, and his 35 points equal his career mark from last season. The leap forward in his game is obvious -- he hit 35 points in 80 games last season, but pulled it off in 49 this year.
