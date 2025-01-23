Knies (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Knies was hurt late in the second period and ruled out shortly after the start of the third. He took a hard hit on his last shift that led to his injury. Knies has earned 12 points over 11 contests in January, so his potential absence would be a big one for the Maple Leafs if he can't play Saturday in Ottawa.
