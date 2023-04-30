Knies picked up an assist on the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6.

Once again, Knies acquitted himself like a veteran in the game and was instrumental in setting up the series-clinching goal. He controlled the puck behind the net and maintained possession before getting it to John Tavares, who circled the net. Knies once again got the puck and popped it back to the captain, who skated out, wheeled around a fired a shot that ricocheted off a Bolts player's skate and in. The young man is big, strong and fast, and that's a great combination in Toronto's top-six.