Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Modest two-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies scored a goal Friday in a 4-2 loss to Washington. He also had four hits.
Knies took a feed from Auston Matthews, who got the puck in the right corner, and he wired a snap shot past Logan Thompson from the slot. Knies has a point in each of the two games (one goal, one assist) since his return from injury absence, and he has five shots in that span. Overall, he has six goals, 18 assists, 57 hits and 47 shots in 21 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Posts assist in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Will face Jackets•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Could return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Doubtful for Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Unavailable Tuesday•