Knies scored a goal Friday in a 4-2 loss to Washington. He also had four hits.

Knies took a feed from Auston Matthews, who got the puck in the right corner, and he wired a snap shot past Logan Thompson from the slot. Knies has a point in each of the two games (one goal, one assist) since his return from injury absence, and he has five shots in that span. Overall, he has six goals, 18 assists, 57 hits and 47 shots in 21 games.