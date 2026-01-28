Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Nets opening goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Sabres.
The Maple Leafs have just one win over their last eight games, but Knies has contributed a goal and five helpers in that span. The 23-year-old's physical play helps give him a safe floor for fantasy, since he's consistent in those areas even if the offense wavers. He's at 13 goals, 44 points, 96 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-8 rating over 50 appearances this season, mainly as a top-six winger.
