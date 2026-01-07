Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Nifty tip stands as game winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Knies notched the winner just 42 seconds into the second period when he deflected a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky from the slot. It was his 12th goal and second game-winner of the season. Knies continues to pace toward a career season with 38 points in 39 games so far. He has caught fire of late, putting up points in six of his last seven games (five goals, four assists).
