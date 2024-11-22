Share Video

Link copied!

Knies (upper body) is improving but will not play Sunday versus Utah, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Knies left Wednesday's game versus Vegas after taking a big hit, courtesy of Zach Whitecloud. The 22-year-old Knies has eight goals and 12 points in 20 games this season. The Maple Leafs provided no update or timeline for his return. Stay tuned.

More News