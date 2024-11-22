Knies (upper body) is improving but will not play Sunday versus Utah, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Knies left Wednesday's game versus Vegas after taking a big hit, courtesy of Zach Whitecloud. The 22-year-old Knies has eight goals and 12 points in 20 games this season. The Maple Leafs provided no update or timeline for his return. Stay tuned.
