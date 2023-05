Knies (concussion) will miss Games 3 and 4 in Florida and is unlikely to return for the remainder of the series, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

The rookie struggled to the bench in the first period and did not return. Knies has been a force in the playoffs, scoring once and adding three assists in seven games. Look for Zach Aston-Reese or Wayne Simmonds to enter the lineup in place of Knies.