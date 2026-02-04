Knies scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Knies snapped a three-game dry spell with his two-point effort. He had three multi-point performances over 16 contests in January, totaling nine points and a minus-11 rating in a rather lackluster month. The winger is up to 14 goals, 46 points, 104 shots on net, 111 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-11 rating across 54 games this season. He's currently seeing middle-six minutes, but with his power-play role intact, Knies should continue to offer multi-category upside.