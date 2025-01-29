Now Playing

Knies (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Knies will switch places with Max Pacioretty (upper body), who was activated off IR prior to Wednesday's clash with Minnesota. At this point, the 22-year-old Knies may have to wait until after the 4 Nations Face-Off to get back into the lineup, though no official timeline has been announced.

