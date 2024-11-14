Knies logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
Knies set up a William Nylander tally in the third period. Knies also had a goal overturned in the contest. The 22-year-old winger has four points over his last five contests and continues to see top-line usage and power-play time. He's up to seven goals, four assists, 35 shots on net, 43 hits and eight PIM over 18 games in what's shaping up to be a breakout campaign.
