Knies (upper body) is potentially an option to play versus the Oilers on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Knies looks set to return after a minimal stint on injured reserve. He'd likely slot back onto the top line after missing the previous two games. With John Tavares (lower body) also expected back, the Maple Leafs will need to make a couple of moves to free up roster spots.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Placed on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Might be available for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Day-to-day but without timeline•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Injured Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Massive three-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Sets up empty-netter•