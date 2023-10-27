Knies recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Knies dropped down to the third line for this game. He helped out on Tyler Bertuzzi's third-period marker as the Maple Leafs' second power-play unit made some noise. Knies saw 52 seconds of power-play time Thursday after drawing just 10 seconds with the man advantage over the first six games. He has four points, nine shots on net, eight hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through seven outings while mainly working in a middle-six role.