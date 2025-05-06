Knies scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Monday in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series.

With Toronto on its heels late in the third period as Florida attempted to mount a furious comeback from a 4-1 deficit, Knies jumped on a clearing attempt by Mitch Marner for a partial breakaway and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a nifty backhand to seal the win for the Leafs. It was Knies' fourth goal in seven games to begin the team's playoff run, but Monday's effort was his first multi-point performance.