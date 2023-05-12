Knies (concussion) is partaking in an optional practice Friday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

This is the first time that Knies has returned to the ice since suffering the injury in Game 2 versus Florida on May 4. Knies has played quite well for the Maple Leafs since signing his entry-level contract April 9. He has a goal and four points in seven postseason games. Knies should be considered doubtful for Game 5 on Friday, but could return Sunday, if there is a Game 6.