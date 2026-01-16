Knies notched two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Knies started the game on the third line, but he moved up when William Nylander (lower body) left the contest. This was Knies' first contribution on offense in five games, which explains his slip down the lineup recently. The 23-year-old is at 12 goals, 40 points (five on the power play), 89 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances. Should he reclaim a regular role in the top six, Knies will likely return to productive play.