Knies scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Knies ended a four-game goal drought when he scored at 6:21 of the third period. His tally stood as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. The winger is up to 22 goals, 38 points, 93 shots on net, 124 hits and a plus-3 rating over 55 appearances. Knies has been a good fit by adding some grit on the top line, and he's likely to approach the 50-point mark by the end of the campaign if he can stay healthy.