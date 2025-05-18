Knies (undisclosed) will play in Game 7 against Florida on Sunday, per Kristen Shilton of ESPN.
Knies sustained an injury late in the first period during Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6. He didn't leave the contest but logged only 13:01 of playing time. However, Knies will see regular deployment in Game 7 against Florida while skating on the top line and seeing time on the first power-play combination. He has registered five goals, seven points, 29 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 31 hits through 12 appearances this postseason.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Status uncertain for Game 7•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Two points in Game 3 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Pots winner in Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Nets third goal this postseason•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Another power-play snipe•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Tacks on power-play goal•