Knies collected a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Knies has three goals and seven points in 12 contests this year. That's not a bad start for the 21-year-old forward, but his offense is almost entirely due to two three-point games -- weirdly enough both against Tampa Bay. His other came Oct. 21 in Toronto's 4-3 overtime victory over the Lightning. That level of inconsistency is bound to frustrate fantasy managers, but Knies does have a lot of potential and has gotten looks in a top-six capacity.