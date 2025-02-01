Knies (upper body) will be back in the lineup in Edmonton on Saturday. according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Knies only missed a pair of games with the injury. The 22-year-old is expected to return to the top line, alongside Auston Matthews. Knies has 18 goals, 13 assists and 109 hits over 47 games this season.
