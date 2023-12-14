Knies (illness) will not be available versus Columbus on Thursday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Knies skated Thursday morning but won't be ready to suit up against the Blue Jackets. The 21-year-old winger is currently mired in a six-game goal drought during which he has registered just six shots while recording a lone assist. Still, once cleared to play the youngster could be thrust back into a top-six role while seeing opportunities with the No. 2 power-play unit.