Knies scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Knies found the back of the net with only five seconds left in the second period, and his tip-in gave Toronto a two-goal lead. Even though the Sharks would mount a comeback to win in the shootout, Knies at least managed to extend his point streak to four games. The 22-year-old winger has tallied three goals and two assists over that four-game stretch.