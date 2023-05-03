Knies scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Florida.

Knies' first NHL goal was an impressive one, grabbing a feed in the slot before spinning around Sergei Bobrovsky and burying a backhander to get the Leafs on the board in the second period. Knies, a second-round pick in 2021, signed with the Leafs late in the regular season following his NCAA career with the University of Minnesota. He was immediately put in a top-line role alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The move appears to be paying dividends thus far -- Knies has a goal and three assists through six postseason contests.